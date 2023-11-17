Breaking News: Russia’s Mysterious General Emerges from the Shadows

In an astonishing turn of events, a photograph has been circulated online, allegedly revealing the first sighting of Russian General Sergei Surovikin since the Wagner mutiny in June. The mutiny, carried out by the infamous Wagner mercenary group, caused shockwaves throughout Russia and led to widespread speculation about the fate of Gen Surovikin.

Rumored to have been closely associated with the late Wagner boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, who tragically died in a plane crash last month, Gen Surovikin has faced numerous accusations of possible complicity in the mutiny. However, these allegations may now need to be reevaluated, as the recently unveiled photograph purports to show Russia’s former commander in Ukraine, apparently alive and well in Moscow.

Renowned Russian media personality Ksenia Sobchak shared the photograph on Telegram, accompanied by the statement: “General Sergei Surovikin is out. Alive, healthy, at home, with his family, in Moscow. Photo taken today.” While this development is certainly intriguing, it should be noted that the authenticity of the photo has not yet been verified by the BBC or any other sources.

The image depicts a man, seemingly Gen Surovikin, wearing sunglasses and walking arm in arm with a red-haired woman who bears a striking resemblance to the general’s wife, Anna. Russian journalist Alexei Venediktov also elaborated on the situation, asserting that Gen Surovikin is currently on leave, residing with his family, and available to the defense ministry. This news adds another layer of mystery to the already enigmatic situation surrounding the general.

Amid the chaos caused by the Wagner mercenaries’ mutiny, which involved a failed attempt to march on Moscow, Prigozhin and nine others tragically lost their lives in a plane crash near Moscow on August 23. As news of the crash spread, speculation about Prigozhin’s demise reached a fever pitch, with many regarding him as a “dead man walking” following the failed uprising.

Previously, Gen Surovikin was last seen in public during the mutiny, appearing in a video where he urged the Wagner forces to cease their actions. Reports soon emerged suggesting that he had been arrested, yet no official confirmation regarding his whereabouts has been provided to date.

Adding further complexity to his story, Gen Surovikin was appointed as the commander of Russian forces in Ukraine in October, only to be abruptly removed from this position three months later. During Russian operations in Syria, his reputation for brutality earned him the moniker “General Armageddon.”

As this captivating saga unfolds, the emergence of this alleged photograph raises more questions than answers. Is it truly Gen Surovikin in the picture, and if so, what does this mean for the ongoing investigations into the Wagner mutiny? The truth remains elusive, but one thing is certain – the reappearance of this mysterious general will undoubtedly reverberate throughout Russia and beyond.

FAQ

Source: reuters.com