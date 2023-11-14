Ukraine’s Pursuit of Arms Allies: A Strategy for Self-Defense

All the latest updates on Ukraine’s efforts to strengthen its defense against Russian aggression.

Ukraine has been taking significant steps to bolster its defense capabilities in the face of ongoing conflict with Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently inaugurated an international forum in Kyiv dedicated to the defense industry, with the aim of attracting manufacturers capable of producing weapons within Ukraine. This move is part of Ukraine’s broader strategy to build a modern and powerful arsenal to protect its sovereignty and secure its borders.

Since the start of Russia’s invasion in 2022, Ukraine has heavily relied on arms deliveries from Western countries to support its war efforts. In an effort to reduce this dependency and to strengthen its self-defense measures, Ukraine has brought together 252 defense sector companies from around 30 countries. The objective is to convince these companies to establish themselves in Ukraine and contribute to the production of essential defense equipment and advanced defense systems.

President Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of localizing the production of defense equipment necessary for Ukraine’s defense forces. By attracting international defense manufacturers, Ukraine aims to build a self-sustaining defense industry that can meet its own security needs, reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, and increase its military production capabilities.

To incentivize manufacturers to join the cause, Zelenskyy has promised a “special economic regime” for those who become part of the so-called ‘Alliance of Defense Industries’. This regime will offer benefits and favorable conditions for businesses operating in the defense sector. Additionally, a “special defense fund” will be created to support military production, with financing provided in part by the profits from the sale of confiscated Russian assets.

The initiative to relocate defense industries to Ukraine was discussed during Zelenskyy’s recent visit to the United States, where the topic of negotiations between Kyiv and Washington was raised. The prospects for collaboration and support in this endeavor are promising, as Ukraine continues to make strides towards achieving its goals of self-sufficiency in defense production.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why is Ukraine seeking to attract defense manufacturers?

A: Ukraine aims to reduce its reliance on foreign arms deliveries and establish a self-sustaining defense industry to meet its own security needs.

Q: What benefits will manufacturers receive if they join the ‘Alliance of Defense Industries’?

A: Manufacturers joining the alliance will receive the perks of a ‘special economic regime’ that offers favorable conditions for businesses operating in the defense sector.

Q: How will the special defense fund be financed?

A: The special defense fund will be financed in part by the profits from the sale of confiscated Russian assets.

Q: Is Ukraine making progress in its efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities?

A: Ukraine is actively pursuing partnerships with defense sector companies and engaging in negotiations with international allies, signalling progress in its quest to enhance self-defense measures.

