Ukraine Confronts Potential Threat to Nuclear Plant in Russian Drone Attack

In a concerning development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that a recent Russian drone attack targeted a nuclear power plant in western Ukraine. The attack, conducted by Iranian-designed Shahed drones, struck the area surrounding the Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant in the Khmelnytsky region. Although the attack resulted in light damage and caused injuries to 20 people, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that the plant’s operations were unaffected.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks posed to nuclear safety amidst ongoing hostilities. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi expressed concern over the “dangers to nuclear safety” highlighted by the explosions near the Khmelnytsky plant. This perpetuates the long-standing fear that fighting could potentially impact a nuclear power plant, especially since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

It is worth noting that Russia has already taken control of the Zaporizhzhia power plant in eastern Ukraine since March 2022. The Ukrainian government has accused Russia of bombarding the plant and risking a catastrophic radiation leak, labeling such actions as “nuclear terror.” Fortunately, no major accidents have occurred since the invasion began.

President Zelensky emphasized the urgent need for greater support from international partners to bolster Ukraine’s air defenses. He highlighted that the Russian drones and missiles used in the attack contained components originating from Western companies and countries. The incident at the Khmelnytsky plant underscores the dangers of Russia circumventing international sanctions.

In response to the ongoing conflict, Germany’s Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, recently announced a €1.4bn ($1.5bn; £1.2bn) aid package for Ukraine. The package includes missile defense systems aimed at creating a “protective shield” around Ukrainian infrastructure. Chancellor Scholz expressed concern over Russian plans to exploit the cold weather and energy shortages as weapons against the civilian population.

In a separate incident, Ukrainian intelligence reported that a car carrying four members of Russia’s FSB security service was targeted by an explosion in the Zaporizhzhia region. Media reports from Russia stated that at least one person was killed by an apparent improvised explosive device. This incident adds to a series of attacks aimed at Russian officials and collaborators in occupied Ukraine.

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues, the potential threat to nuclear power plants remains a grave concern. The international community must rally together to support Ukraine’s air defenses and prevent further attacks that could have catastrophic consequences for nuclear safety.

