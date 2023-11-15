EU Set to Impose Ban on Russian Diamonds: A Paradigm Shift in the Diamond Trade

Antwerp, the diamond capital of the world, is about to see a significant shift in its diamond trade as the European Union (EU) considers imposing a ban on the import of Russian diamonds. This move is part of the EU’s ongoing efforts to impose sanctions on Russia in response to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. While previous rounds of sanctions have covered various industries, including coal, gas, gold, vodka, and even caviar, diamonds have remained untouched until now.

Russia is the largest producer of rough diamonds, accounting for a third of the world’s diamond supply. The diamonds are mined from beneath the Siberian permafrost, with many of them being cut and polished in Antwerp. With more than 80% of global rough diamonds passing through Antwerp, the city has long been a hub for the diamond trade. However, the EU’s proposal to ban Russian diamonds threatens to disrupt this longstanding relationship.

Antwerp’s diamond dealers have already started feeling the pressure. Importing diamonds from alternative suppliers will be costly, as everyone will be vying for the same limited resources. The average consumer can expect to see an increase in the price of diamonds as a result. Thierry Tugendhaft, an experienced diamond dealer in Antwerp, explains the challenges of finding new suppliers and the potential impact on the industry.

The proposed ban by the European Commission is currently under review by the EU’s 27 member states, and a final decision is expected in the coming weeks. While this decision will undoubtedly have consequences for Antwerp’s diamond trade, it also raises questions about the future of the global diamond industry. Will this shift in the supply chain open up opportunities for other countries to emerge as major players in the diamond trade? How will consumers and the market adapt to these changes?

FAQ

Q: Why is the EU considering a ban on Russian diamonds?

A: The proposed ban is part of the EU’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Q: How will the ban affect Antwerp’s diamond trade?

A: Antwerp, known as the diamond capital of the world, relies heavily on Russian diamonds. The ban will disrupt the supply chain and increase costs for both dealers and consumers.

Q: When will a final decision on the ban be made?

A: The EU’s 27 member states are currently reviewing the proposal, and a decision is expected in the coming weeks.

Sources:

