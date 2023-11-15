Ukraine Conflict Update: Russian Air Forces Chief Removed, Grain Infrastructure Damaged, Moscow Targeted by Drones

In a surprising move, General Sergei Surovikin, former commander-in-chief of the aerospace forces responsible for the offensive in Ukraine, has been relieved of his duties. Russian media reports confirm his dismissal, attributing it to internal changes within the army. Meanwhile, grain infrastructure in the Odesa region has suffered significant damage from Russian drones. The attacks on production and transshipment complexes, including granaries, have disrupted Ukraine’s crucial role as a grain exporter to global markets. In another development, Russian air defenses in Moscow have intercepted three Ukrainian drones, with one colliding with a building in the prestigious Moscow City complex. This marks the sixth consecutive strike on the Russian capital and its surrounding area. Tragically, Russian shelling in eastern Ukraine resulted in the loss of three lives, leaving two others injured. The deliberate targeting of civilians by Russia has been condemned by experts as a tactic aimed at subduing the population. It is crucial for the international community to address the ongoing conflict and work towards a peaceful resolution.