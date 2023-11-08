Ukraine’s Drone Attacks Continue to Escalate Tensions with Russia

Ukraine’s involvement in drone attacks on Russian territory is causing an escalation in tensions between the two nations. In the latest incident, a Ukrainian drone struck a railway station in the Kursk region, injuring five people. Another drone was reported to have landed in the Rostov region, but fortunately, there were no reported injuries. Additionally, a drone that was heading towards Moscow was intercepted and crashed in a remote area.

While Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for these specific attacks, President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously acknowledged that attacks on Russian territory are an inevitable consequence of the ongoing conflict between the two countries. The rising frequency of drone strikes inside Russia has become a growing concern for its government.

Footage obtained by the BBC reveals the extent of the damage caused by the drone strike on the railway station in Kursk. Smashed windows and a fire can be seen, with the roof, exterior, and platform of the station all suffering damage. Glass fragments caused injuries to five people, prompting strong condemnation from the Russian foreign ministry.

Russia’s defense ministry claims to have thwarted an attempted terrorist attack by intercepting the drone that was intended for Moscow. The ministry destroyed the drone using electronic warfare, preventing it from reaching its intended target. As a result, flights to the Domodedovo and Vnukovo international airports were temporarily limited, according to Russia’s aviation agency.

This latest drone attack comes after a tragic incident in Chernihiv, where a Russian missile struck a theatre, resulting in the deaths of seven people, including a six-year-old girl. The Ukrainian government has promised a tangible response to Russia for this act of terror.

As tensions continue to rise due to these drone attacks, it remains to be seen how the conflict between Ukraine and Russia will further escalate and if diplomatic solutions can be found to alleviate the hostilities.