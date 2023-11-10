The Implications of Russia’s Attack on the Ukrainian Port and Putin’s Meeting with Erdogan

In a brazen act of aggression, Russia launched a drone attack on the Reni seaport in Ukraine’s Odessa region. The assault lasted for over three hours and resulted in two people being hospitalized. This attack comes just days before Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the resumption of food shipments from Ukraine under a Black Sea grain agreement.

The Ukrainian air force reported that Russian forces fired 25 Iranian-made Shahed drones along the Danube River, with 22 of them being shot down by air defenses. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff labeled the attack as part of Russia’s deliberate effort to provoke a global food crisis and hunger.

The timing of this attack is significant as it coincides with Putin’s meeting with Erdogan, where the issue of the Black Sea grain agreement is expected to be a focal point of discussion. The agreement, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022, allowed the safe export of millions of metric tons of grain from Ukraine. However, Russia withdrew from the agreement, citing unfulfilled promises related to the removal of obstacles to its own food and fertilizer exports.

The meeting between Putin and Erdogan holds great importance for the future of food security in various regions. It is worth noting that Ukraine and Russia are major suppliers of wheat, barley, and sunflower oil to developing nations in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The disruption of the Black Sea grain agreement has the potential to cause a food crisis in these vulnerable regions.

The close ties between Putin and Erdogan have been a defining factor in navigating the complexities of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. While Turkey has refrained from joining Western sanctions against Russia, it has also provided support to Ukraine, including sending arms and expressing solidarity with its bid to join NATO.

The Sochi summit between Putin and Erdogan follows talks between the Russian and Turkish foreign ministers, during which Russia presented a list of actions that the West would have to take for Ukraine’s Black Sea exports to resume. The outcome of this meeting will determine the future of the Black Sea grain agreement and the stability of food supplies in the affected regions.

