New Air Tactics in Europe Unveiled Amid Ukraine Conflict

In the wake of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the U.S. Air Force is adopting new tactics to navigate combat situations in Europe. Instead of focusing solely on strategic-level maneuvers that have defined the military relationship between the U.S. and Russia since the end of the Cold War, the Pentagon is now prioritizing tactical approaches.

Allied air forces, including the U.S., are no longer passively patrolling European skies for visibility. Instead, they have shifted to using air policing missions to practice offensive and defensive maneuvers along NATO’s eastern border. These missions are aimed at countering Russia’s control over Ukrainian airspace and Ukraine’s struggle to secure it.

As part of NATO’s efforts to maintain ownership of its skies and break through enemy defenses, a revamp of regional security plans is taking place. This involves developing capabilities to counter emerging threats such as hypersonic weapons and unmanned vehicles. These plans will significantly enhance NATO’s ability to deter and defend against any potential threats.

To ensure effective defense, much attention is being given to countering air and missile defenses, electronic jamming, and other anti-access, area-denial (A2/AD) capabilities. Moreover, strategies are being developed to figure out how to gain access into enemy airspace and defend their own airspace. The recent weapons and tactics conference held by NATO played a crucial role in addressing these matters, as delegates from member nations discussed the necessary aircraft, weapons, and techniques for the counter-A2/AD mission.

Unmanned aircraft, stealthy and long-range assets, and electronic weapons are among the options being considered to distract or destroy defensive systems and pave the way for traditional combat aircraft. Close collaboration and training between U.S. airmen and their European counterparts are underway to refine these tactical moves. The engagement of Ukrainian pilots, following their F-16 training, is also being explored in future exercises.

While the U.S. and its allies do not seek war with Russia, it is crucial to maintain capable forces that can effectively deter potential threats. Large-scale training exercises, like the upcoming Ramstein Flag, provide valuable opportunities to test new tactics.

Furthermore, efforts are being made to improve communication and data sharing within NATO to enhance integration and mission effectiveness. Overcoming barriers and finding ways to effectively share combat data, including capabilities and targeting information, will enable allied forces to fight together as a cohesive unit.

Amidst these developments, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine serves as a catalyst for the U.S. Air Force’s transformative approach to combat over Europe. By focusing on tactics and enhancing readiness, NATO is adapting to the evolving threats and ensuring the security of its member nations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is A2/AD?

Anti-access, area-denial (A2/AD) refers to a military strategy employed to prevent an adversary from entering or operating within a specific area by using defensive systems, including air and missile defenses, electronic jamming, and other capabilities.

2. What are the new tactics being considered by NATO?

NATO is exploring various tactics, such as utilizing unmanned aircraft, stealth assets, and electronic weapons to counter defensive systems, as well as refining offensive and defensive maneuvers during air policing missions.

3. How is NATO enhancing communication and data sharing?

Efforts are underway to improve the sharing of combat data within NATO. This includes finding ways to share capabilities and targeting information, which will result in better coordination and mission effectiveness among allied forces.

4. How is Ukraine’s experience influencing the new air tactics?

Ukraine’s experience in dealing with the conflict has provided valuable insights. NATO is learning from Ukraine’s success in keeping military aircraft safe on the ground through continuous movement and maintaining a light footprint.

5. What is the purpose of large-scale training exercises like Ramstein Flag?

Exercises like Ramstein Flag provide an opportunity to test new tactics in a realistic setting. By combining multiple types of aircraft and scenarios, these exercises enhance readiness and ensure allied forces are prepared for high-intensity and multi-domain collective defense.

