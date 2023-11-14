Russia’s approach to education is taking a dramatic turn as playgrounds are transformed into parade grounds. From the Black Sea to the Pacific, classrooms are becoming training grounds for future soldiers. While this move may seem alarming, it is not driven by a sudden wave of patriotism among Russian children, but rather a calculated effort by the government in Moscow.

Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov recently revealed that there are now approximately 10,000 “military-patriotic” clubs in Russian schools and colleges, with a quarter-of-a-million people actively participating in their activities. These clubs are just one aspect of a comprehensive strategy that includes a complete overhaul of the school curriculum. Mandatory classes emphasizing military-patriotic values have been implemented, and history books have been revised to highlight Russian military triumphs.

President Vladimir Putin has signed a law introducing a new mandatory course called “Fundamentals of Security and Defense of the Motherland.” Under this initiative, students will have the opportunity to visit military units, participate in military-sports games, meet military personnel and veterans, and even receive instruction on operating drones. The program also includes live ammunition training supervised by experienced military officers.

One of the objectives of this initiative is to instill in students an appreciation for military aesthetics, rituals, and combat traditions. The Education Ministry’s document uncovered by Important Stories, an independent Russian media outlet, clearly states the intentions behind this approach.

Moreover, the education system’s focus on history has taken a particular twist. The standard textbook, ‘History of Russia,’ now prominently features the Crimea Bridge on its cover and includes a new chapter solely dedicated to the recent history of Ukraine. Sections titled “Falsification of history,” “Revival of Nazism,” “Ukrainian neo-Nazism,” and “Russia is a country of heroes” seek to mold a sense of historical grievance among Russian children. These additions perpetuate President Putin’s false narrative that the invasion of Ukraine was a “special mission” to protect Russian speakers from “neo-Nazis.”

This endeavor extends beyond the classroom. President Putin himself has been personally involved in injecting patriotism into Russia’s education system. At a recent event at the Kremlin, he shared a personal anecdote about his grandfather’s letter to his father during World War II, emphasizing the importance of an unwavering attitude in war. This story serves as the foundation for a narrative of Russian invincibility, asserting that they were “absolutely invincible” during the Great Patriotic War and remain so today.

Shockingly, children as young as seven or eight are already receiving military training. Reports show that they are engaged in activities such as using automatic weapons, assembling guns, and maneuvering through obstacle courses. These exercises are a direct result of proposals made by governors like Vyacheslav Gladkov of Belgorod, who called for regular military exercises involving schoolchildren and even pre-schoolers.

While the Russian government may argue that this approach is vital to national security, critics express concerns over the impact it may have on the younger generation. They fear that the glorification of war and militarization of education might lead to increased aggression and a decreased value for human life.

Only time will tell the full impact of Russia’s militarization of the education system. But what is clear is that it embodies a strategic shift aimed at shaping the country’s future generations into defenders of the motherland, with a deep-rooted understanding of military principles and a sense of historical entitlement.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is military training mandatory for Russian schoolchildren?

A: While military training is not currently mandatory for all Russian schoolchildren, there is a significant push to introduce mandatory courses and activities related to national security and defense of the motherland.

Q: What changes have been made to the school curriculum in Russia?

A: The school curriculum in Russia has undergone significant changes, including the introduction of mandatory classes focused on military-patriotic values and a revised history book that emphasizes Russian military triumphs and perpetuates a sense of historical grievance.

Q: Are children in Russia learning to use real ammunition and weapons?

A: As part of the new education initiative, high-school students in Russia may have the opportunity to use live ammunition under the guidance of experienced military personnel. However, this is a supervised activity that takes place exclusively at designated firing ranges.

Q: What is the goal of Russia’s militarization of education?

A: The primary goal of Russia’s militarization of education is to prepare future generations for potential conflicts and instill in them a strong sense of patriotism, military values, and a deep-rooted understanding of Russian history and national security.

Source: CNN [Link to CNN domain homepage]