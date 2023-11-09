Poland Boosts Border Troops Amid Concerns Over Belarus Actions

Poland has ramped up its military presence along its border with Belarus, citing concerns over “destabilizing” actions by its pro-Russian neighbor. The country’s defense minister, Mariusz Blaszczak, met with troops deployed near the border to emphasize that the increased troops were for deterrence purposes, not aggression. Blaszczak affirmed that the Belarus regime’s cooperation with Moscow and attacks on the Polish border were intended to destabilize Poland.

Recent incidents, such as two Belarus military helicopters briefly entering Polish airspace, have been viewed by Warsaw as intentional provocations. The defense minister stated that Belarus’ actions pose a security threat, thus necessitating a strengthened deterrent capability. Up to 10,000 Polish Army and Territorial Defense troops will be stationed on the border, in addition to the regular Border Guards. Some will be engaged in active training and patrolling, while others will be on standby.

The increase in border troops comes as Lithuania also takes steps to address growing tensions with Belarus. Lithuania has closed two of its six crossing points with Belarus, citing concerns over Russian paramilitary group Wagner, which has found refuge in Belarus after a failed rebellion in Russia. Lithuanian authorities warn of potential provocations from Minsk and possible espionage efforts, urging Lithuanian citizens to assess the risks before traveling to Belarus.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is facing advances by the Russian army in the Kharkiv region. Several towns have ordered the evacuation of residents due to Russia’s “improving its positions” in the area. Despite a successful Ukrainian counter-attack in September 2022, Russian forces returned to the offensive and reclaimed lost territory. Ukrainian military spokesperson Serguiï Tcherevaty acknowledged the difficulty of the situation but stressed that it was under control.

The escalating tensions in the region highlight the geopolitical challenges faced by neighboring countries as they respond to actions perceived as threatening to their security.