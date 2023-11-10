Significant Advancements Achieved by Ukrainian Forces in the South Amidst Targeted Drone Attacks

The conflict in Ukraine continues with new developments emerging from the battlefront. Recent reports indicate that Ukrainian drones were targeted at the Crimean bridge by Moscow. The Russian Defense Ministry claims to have successfully intercepted and destroyed three naval drones in the Black Sea early on Saturday morning. The drones were reportedly aimed at the Crimean bridge, a strategic structure constructed after the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

While this is not the first incident of its kind, with similar attacks reported in August, it highlights the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia. In a previous offensive in July, the road section of the bridge suffered significant damage, which affected the transportation of military equipment to the Russian army engaged in the conflict.

Prior to the recent drone attack, Ukraine declared a symbolic victory on Friday, announcing their first drone strike from Russian territory. The Kresty air base in Pskov, located around 700 kilometers from Ukraine and bordering Estonia, Latvia, and Belarus, was the target. Ukrainian military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, confirmed the incident, stating that the drones used in the attack were launched from inside Russia.

In the southern region of Ukraine, Ukrainian forces continue to make notable progress against heavily fortified Russian positions. The United States government acknowledges the advancements made by Ukraine over the past 72 hours around Zaporizhzhia, south of the country. However, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, emphasizes that the battle is challenging and ongoing.

The objective of Ukraine’s forces is to sever the Russian land corridor to Crimea, a strategic move that could significantly weaken Russia’s hold on the region. Moscow has taken measures to fortify its positions in the south, constructing an elaborate system of trenches, tunnels, minefields, anti-tank barriers, and artillery placements.

As the conflict intensifies, Ukraine continues to call on NATO countries for additional support, including tanks, warplanes, and de-mining equipment. The delivery of US-made F-16 fighter jets has been particularly sought after by Ukraine’s military forces.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have made progress on the Orikhiv axis in southern Ukraine, with reports suggesting that they have breached the first Russian main defensive line. In response, Russian forces, consisting of the 58 Combined Arms Army and Russian Airborne Forces elements, are attempting to halt the Ukrainian counter-offensive while pushing their own offensive on the northern axis near Kupiansk.

These developments hint at the complex dynamics on the ground, with Russia aiming to divert Ukraine’s focus and resources between Orikhiv and Kupiansk. With modest gains made near Kupiansk, Russia is determined to capitalize on their progress and continue to allocate resources to this axis.

