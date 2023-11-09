Ukraine’s military is under scrutiny following a recent missile strike from Russia that caused significant casualties among Ukrainian soldiers. While official casualty figures have not yet been released, Ukrainian media and Russian military bloggers claim that more than 20 Ukrainian soldiers were killed during an award ceremony near the southern frontlines. President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that this incident could have been prevented, and criminal proceedings have been initiated.

Criticism of the military’s decision to hold the ceremony in a high-risk area has been mounting. Ukrainian officers should have been aware that Russian drones constantly monitor Ukrainian troops near the frontlines, providing information for air and artillery strikes. Drone footage obtained from a Russian Telegram channel allegedly shows the moment of the deadly strike on what appeared to be an open-air ceremony. The video also reveals numerous bodies of Ukrainian soldiers lying on the ground.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov has confirmed the reports and ordered a full investigation into the tragedy. The Strategic Command (StratCom) revealed that Russia’s short-range ballistic missile, Iskander-M, was involved in the attack, which also resulted in civilian injuries. The exact location of the strike has not been disclosed publicly, but it is believed to have occurred in a village near the frontline.

President Zelensky has expressed his determination to uncover the truth and prevent similar incidents from happening again. Despite the mourning declared in Ukraine’s Transcarpathia region, where many victims hailed from, the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

The devastating attack occurred during the celebration of Artillery Day, dedicated to honoring military personnel working in artillery and missile units. An unnamed Ukrainian soldier criticized the officers for organizing the ceremony, pointing out the regularity with which frontline villages are targeted. This soldier emphasized that the large gathering of people always attracts deadly fire.

As anger mounts among social media users in Ukraine, demanding accountability for those responsible for the award ceremony, Russian military bloggers have also voiced their opinions. Some suggest that Ukraine’s military leadership needs to consider why such incidents have become more frequent, while others compare the situation to past instances where Ukrainians retaliated against Russians. The need for systemic changes in military procedures is evident, as more incidents of this nature could occur without appropriate action.

In conclusion, the tragic missile strike near the southern frontlines in Ukraine has raised concerns about the decision-making and preparedness of the military. The investigation into the incident and calls for accountability highlight the need for improved safety measures to protect Ukrainian soldiers and civilians in the ongoing conflict.