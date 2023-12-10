New Insight: Russia’s Offensive in Eastern Ukraine

Russia has made significant gains in its offensives on multiple fronts in eastern Ukraine, according to a recent report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The report suggests that Russian forces are carrying out a major offensive in an attempt to seize and control the initiative ahead of the Russian presidential elections in March 2024.

The ISW report highlights that the Russian forces have made advances in various areas, including the Kharkiv-Luhansk oblast border, near Bakhmut, and towards Avdiivka. Meanwhile, Russian troops have also launched continuous ground attacks in western Zaporizhia. Ukrainian military officials have confirmed that Russian forces have succeeded in seizing the initiative in some key areas, while Ukrainian forces maintain control over other parts of southeastern Ukraine.

Geolocated footage and military sources have further supported the claims of Russian advances. They have reportedly made gains north of Klischiivka, near Bakhmut, and have advanced to the eastern outskirts of Bohdanivka. In addition, there have been indications of Russian troops advancing east of Yampolivka and south of Robotyne.

Despite Russian offensives, the Ukrainian forces have managed to maintain their positions on the east bank of the Kherson oblast in southern Ukraine. The ISW report suggests that Ukrainian forces are strategically establishing and consolidating defensive positions along the front line where they are not conducting counteroffensive operations.

FAQs:

1. What is the Institute for the Study of War (ISW)?

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) is a Washington D.C.-based think tank that conducts in-depth research and analysis on military affairs and strategic conflicts.

2. What is geolocated footage?

Geolocated footage is video or photographic evidence captured with location data that provides a precise geographic location of the recorded event.

3. How many military personnel has Russia lost in eastern territories?

According to Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fityo, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command, Moscow has reportedly lost around 11,000 military personnel across the eastern territories of Ukraine.

