As the conflict between Ukraine and Russia persists, recent developments on the southern front line suggest that Kyiv’s forces are making significant advancements on the Russian-controlled bank of the Dnieper river. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a prominent think tank based in the United States, has published new war maps that shed light on these territorial gains.

The ISW’s analysis reveals that Ukrainian forces have managed to expand their foothold on the east bank of the Dnieper. This strategic progress comes after extensive cross-river operations and the successful liberation of Kherson and the west bank of the river in late 2022. Ukrainian troops reached the occupied side of the Dnieper in mid-October. In a show of solidarity, more teams of marines have reportedly crossed the river to support their fellow Ukrainian comrades.

On November 5, Ukrainian forces continued their offensive operations along the east bank of Kherson Oblast, resulting in confirmed gains. The ISW also highlighted significant developments near Pidstepne, where geolocated footage posted on November 4 indicated that Ukrainian forces had made marginal advancements on the southwestern corner of a solar panel farm. Furthermore, additional geolocated footage revealed that Ukrainian forces held positions in houses in Krynky, a village where positional battles continue to take place. These advances signify the determination and resilience of the Ukrainian troops in the face of an entrenched enemy.

However, the Russian military has not remained idle. The ISW reports that Russian forces have conducted glide-bomb strikes against the west bank of the river, signaling their intent to push back against the Ukrainian offensive. The Ukraine Southern Operational Command has claimed that Russian forces conducted nine airstrikes on the west bank, targeting populated areas with 50 glide bombs. These airstrikes pose a threat to civilian populations and escalate the tension in the region.

While the reports and footage provide valuable insights into the evolving dynamics of the conflict, it is important to note that Newsweek has been unable to independently verify them. In an effort to responsibly report on all sides of the conflict, Newsweek has reached out to Russia’s defense ministry for comment and clarification.

The expansion of Kyiv’s forces along the Dnieper river demonstrates the commitment of Ukrainian troops to reclaim their territory and protect their people. As the conflict persists, it is crucial to challenge conventional wisdom and seek common ground. Newsweek remains dedicated to providing a comprehensive understanding of the Russia-Ukraine war and invites readers to contribute their perspectives and insights.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What progress has Kyiv’s forces made along the Dnieper river?

A: Kyiv’s forces have expanded their foothold on the Russian-controlled bank of the Dnieper river in southern Ukraine, as per the latest war maps published by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Q: When did Ukrainian troops reach the occupied side of the Dnieper?

A: Ukrainian troops reached the occupied side of the Dnieper in mid-October after extensive cross-river operations.

Q: How has Russian military reacted to the Ukrainian offensive?

A: Russian forces have conducted glide-bomb strikes against the west bank of the Dnieper river in response to the Ukrainian offensive, according to the ISW’s analysis.

Q: How reliable are the reports and footage?

A: Newsweek has been unable to independently verify the reports and footage, and efforts are being made to reach out to Russia’s defense ministry for comment and clarification.

Q: What is the purpose of Newsweek’s coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war?

A: Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom, finding connections, and promoting common ground amidst the ongoing conflict.