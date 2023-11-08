Ukrainian Forces Advance Towards Strategic Target as Russian Reinforcements Deploy

Recent reports suggest that Ukrainian forces are making significant gains on the southern Zaporizhzhia front, with hopes of achieving a breakthrough towards their strategic target of Tokmak. The ongoing counteroffensive by Ukrainian troops in the Verbove area has caused gaps to form in the Russian defensive lines, prompting Moscow to deploy reinforcements.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has reported that the situation in Verbove remains unclear as Ukrainian forces continue their offensive operations. While there is no official comment from the Russian Defense Ministry, reports from Russian Telegram milbloggers indicate that Ukrainian troops have reached the northern outskirts of Novoprokopivka, around 8 miles south of Orikhiv—the town where Ukraine’s southern drive began.

The town of Tokmak, located around 12 miles from the current front line, holds significant strategic importance for both sides. It serves as a key railway, command, and logistics hub for the defending Russian forces. In preparation for a possible Ukrainian breakthrough, the town has been reinforced with newly built defensive networks.

The deployment of Russian reinforcements to the Tokmak area further supports the notion that Ukrainian forces are gaining ground. Units such as the 42nd Motorized Rifle Division, the 71st Motorized Rifle Regiment, and the 70th Motorized Rifle Regiment are believed to be present in the area. The ISW suggests that the Russian command has not manned the multi-echeloned defense in southern Ukraine in depth, with a majority of forces being deployed to immediate frontline areas.

Despite the challenges faced by the Russian army, they have put up a resolute defense and continue to carry out small, localized counterattacks in response to Ukrainian gains. Ukrainian commander Oleksandr Tarnavskyi has expressed confidence in imminent good news, stating that Ukrainian soldiers are steadily advancing and defeating the Russians.

As the conflict intensifies, the world watches closely to see if the long-awaited breakthrough in the southern Zaporizhzhia front will materialize and if Ukrainian forces will achieve their strategic objectives.