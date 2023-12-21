New Policy to Enhance Military Recruitment for Ukraine

Ukraine is implementing a new policy to strengthen its armed forces by reaching out to its male citizens living abroad. Defence Minister Rustem Umerov has announced that Ukrainian men between the ages of 25 and 60 residing outside the country will be requested to report for military service. While Umerov referred to this as an “invitation,” it is implied that non-compliance could lead to sanctions. However, a spokesperson later clarified that there are no plans for a mandatory call-up.

President Zelensky addressed the press and highlighted the need for an additional 450,000-500,000 soldiers. However, he acknowledged that this is a delicate matter. This development comes at a time when Ukraine’s recent counter-offensive appears to have hit a roadblock. Moreover, there have been setbacks in terms of aid provision, as US Republicans have blocked a substantial military package and Hungary has suspended an important EU financial deal.

Ukrainian men leaving the country for the European Union (EU) alone since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 amounts to approximately 768,000 individuals, according to an analysis of data from the EU statistics agency Eurostat by BBC Ukrainian in November. This figure excludes Ukrainian citizens residing outside the EU and those who relocated abroad before February 2022.

It remains unclear how Ukraine intends to incentivize its citizens abroad to join the military. In an interview with media outlets Die Welt, Bild, and Politico, Umerov described the recruitment drive as an honor and not as a form of punishment. However, later statements by a ministry spokesperson seemed to deny any element of coercion, suggesting a shift in emphasis during the interview.

The ministry spokesperson stated that there are no discussions about calling up individuals from abroad. Instead, all Ukrainian citizens are being encouraged by the minister to join the army, regardless of their current location. It is important to note that there are no recruitment centers outside of Ukraine, and the authorities do not possess the means to enforce attendance.

Ukraine’s defence minister emphasizes the importance of fairness in informing conscripted men about their training, equipment, service locations, and discharge dates. President Zelensky, in his recent end-of-year news conference, estimated the current number of Ukrainian troops at the front to be 500,000. He also acknowledged challenges related to rotation and holidays, as conscripts and volunteers are obligated to serve until the war ends and are granted only 10 days of leave per year.

In comparison, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared this week that there are 617,000 Russian troops participating in the so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine. However, the BBC cannot independently verify these figures.

