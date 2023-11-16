Russian Bomber Destroyed and Drones Strike Moscow Apartments: Latest from Ukraine War

In the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Moscow region experienced its fifth consecutive day of drone strikes. Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that four Ukrainian drones were shot down, two over the capital and two over the western Bryansk region near the Ukrainian border. While Ukraine has not publicly taken responsibility for the attacks, there are reports and images suggesting that a Ukrainian drone destroyed a Russian supersonic bomber, the Tu-22. Russia acknowledged that one of its aircraft was “damaged” by a drone, but there has been no comment from Kyiv. The situation remains tense as both sides engage in warfare tactics.

Following these developments, we turn our attention to the recent meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic. Zelenskyy described the meeting as “fruitful” and emphasized the shared respect for the U.N. charter and the “inviolability of borders” between Ukraine and Serbia. This meeting represents a significant improvement in relations between the two leaders, especially after Vucic’s previous statement that Ukraine would “lose everything in one day” if it recognized Kosovo as an independent state. The talks were held during the Ukraine-Balkans Summit, where multiple leaders expressed support for Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Denmark has also made a significant contribution to Ukraine’s defense efforts. Eight Ukrainian pilots have begun training in flying F-16 fighter jets as part of Denmark’s commitment to donating aircraft to Ukraine. The Netherlands has made a similar promise, fulfilling Ukraine’s long-standing wish for additional air defenses to counter Russia’s invasion. Greece will also participate in the training of Ukrainian air force pilots for the F-16 jets. These initiatives aim to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses and bolster its counter-offensive against Russian aggression.

In the midst of the conflict, Ukraine is in talks with France for the acquisition of more long-range missiles and air defense systems. Ukraine’s ambassador to France highlighted the urgent need for spare parts, as the equipment provided to Ukraine is heavily exploited and worn out. France has been working closely with Ukraine on resolving these issues, including tripling production and delivery pace for 155mm artillery rounds. These efforts contribute to Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russian forces.

Beyond military developments, it is crucial to note the significance of the Russian Flag Day celebrations in occupied Mariupol, Ukraine. Despite its illegal annexation by Russia, the city saw residents, activists, and administration officials holding a 100-meter Russian flag. This event represents the ongoing tension and ideological divide that persists in the region and underscores the challenges faced by Ukraine in reclaiming its territorial integrity.

Looking ahead, the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) are considering expansion, potentially becoming a global player that can rival the influence of the West. Serbia’s President recognizes the potential of BRICS as an alternative alliance that offers opportunities to developing countries to have greater sway in international affairs. As geopolitical dynamics continue to change, it will be interesting to observe how BRICS evolves and establishes itself as a global force.

