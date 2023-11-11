Destructive Attack on Odesa: Russia Inflicts Severe Damage on Ukrainian Port City

In a nighttime assault, Russia launched a massive attack on the crucial port city of Odesa, causing what officials are describing as “significant damage.” The southern defense forces of Ukraine reported that the attack involved 19 Shahed-136/131 type attacking drones, 12 Kalibr missiles, and 2 Onyx supersonic missiles. While Ukrainian air defense forces successfully shot down 19 drones and 11 Kalibr missiles, the port infrastructure and granaries were not spared from destruction.

Regrettably, the enemy struck the heart of Odesa’s port, causing extensive harm. The attack resulted in the sea port suffering significant damage, with a fire breaking out in the abandoned station hotel building. Prompt action from firefighters prevented further escalation of the blaze. Additionally, the assault led to the destruction of granaries by Onyx missiles. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported.

The devastating attack on Odesa highlights the escalating aggression between Ukraine and Russia. It serves as a somber reminder of the ongoing conflict and the destructive impact it has on both infrastructure and civilian life. This latest incident emphasizes the urgent need for international efforts to resolve the crisis peacefully and protect the innocent people caught in the crossfire.

