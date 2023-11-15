Five lives were tragically lost and numerous injuries were sustained as Ukrainian cities found themselves under attack from a destructive onslaught of missiles and artillery strikes. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recent statement at the United Nations, labeling Russia as a “terrorist state,” seemed to be reinforced by this onslaught. The timing of this extensive Russian attack was particularly unfavorable as it coincided with Zelenskyy’s efforts to seek support in Washington and his loss of military assistance from neighboring Poland due to a trade dispute.

Amidst the chaos, the southern Kherson province experienced the most devastation, with five casualties and ten individuals wounded. In the capital city of Kyiv, seven people were injured, and in Cherkasy, 11 more suffered wounds as buildings crumbled and transformed into heaps of rubble. It is important to note that Kherson is situated near the front line, distinguishing it from the other affected regions.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed that their precision-guided missiles and drones were aimed solely at military targets. However, the city of Kharkiv in the northeastern part of Ukraine bore the brunt of six strikes, causing damage to civilian infrastructure. In response, Marharyta Moldokova, an elderly resident of Kyiv, expressed her frustration and anger towards Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating that she wished someone would put an end to his actions.

Recent Developments:

– Ukraine has achieved a significant milestone with the successful implementation of a new shipping corridor in the Black Sea. The Resilient Africa cargo ship, carrying 3,000 tons of wheat, arrived at Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait after departing from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk. This achievement comes after Russia’s withdrawal from a grain deal in the Black Sea region in mid-July, pushing Ukraine to establish a safe and efficient export route.

– Russia reported defending against attacks from 22 drones, most of them over Crimea.

– Belgium, following the commitment to train Ukrainian pilots on flying F-16s, is considering sending warplanes to Kyiv for combat or training purposes. The Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway have already pledged to provide jets. However, Poland, entangled in a dispute with Ukraine, has announced that it will no longer supply weapons.

While President Zelenskyy endeavors to secure $24 billion in military and humanitarian aid from the United States, he faces a significant setback from Poland, a long-standing ally in the region. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki recently stated that Poland will halt the shipment of weapons to Ukraine due to its own military modernization efforts and concerns about Russian aggression. This decision is further influenced by an escalating trade dispute and pressures from opposing political factions in Poland’s upcoming election. The Ukrainian government has lodged a complaint with the World Trade Organization after Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia imposed a ban on Ukrainian grain imports.

Despite these challenges, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan maintains hope that Poland will continue to support Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression.

