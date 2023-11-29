Finland’s Border Closure Amplifies Tensions with Russia

In a move that has sparked controversy and raised tensions, Finland announced the closure of all its border crossing points with Russia until mid-December. The decision comes as Finland accuses Russia of intentionally allowing undocumented migrants to cross its eastern border, posing a threat to national security and public order. This move by Finland is seen as a response to what it calls a “hybrid operation” carried out by Russia.

The closure of the border has been met with criticism from Russia, who denies the allegations made by Finland. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called the closure an “absolutely redundant measure” and stated that Finland is not threatened by anyone or anything. However, Finland sees this closure as a necessary step to address the growing instability caused by the influx of undocumented migrants.

As tensions escalate between Finland and Russia, there have been reports of Poland planning to send troops to Finland’s border with Russia to enhance security. This move, if implemented, could further exacerbate the situation and potentially lead to increased tensions between Russia and NATO member countries.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Finland close its border with Russia?

A: Finland closed its border with Russia due to concerns over the intentional crossing of undocumented migrants, which it sees as a threat to national security and public order.

Q: How has Russia responded to the border closure?

A: Russia has criticized Finland’s decision to close the border, stating that it is an unnecessary measure and that Finland is not under any threat.

Q: Are there plans for Poland to send troops to Finland’s border?

A: There have been reports of Poland considering sending troops to Finland’s border with Russia, but it is unclear if this plan will be implemented.

Q: What is the current state of tensions between Finland and Russia?

A: Tensions between Finland and Russia have escalated due to the border closure and accusations made by Finland regarding Russia’s handling of undocumented migrants.

Sources:

– Reuters

– CNBC