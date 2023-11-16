Ukraine Advances on Russian-Occupied Territory, Facing Russian Resistance

Updated Wed, Nov 15 2023 7:02 AM EST

Ukraine’s military has crossed the Dnipro river into the Russian-occupied eastern bank in the Kherson region, prompting intense clashes with Russian forces. The Kherson area, located in southern Ukraine, has been partially occupied by Russia since the previous year’s offensive. The Ukrainian forces’ advancement marks a potential start towards retaking Russian-occupied Crimea, as Ukraine has announced its intention to push back against Russian forces in the region.

The push by Ukrainian units into Russian-occupied territory represents a significant development in the ongoing conflict. Previously, there was an apparent reluctance by Moscow to acknowledge Ukraine’s audacious advance. This was evident when Russian news agencies initially reported the relocation of Russian troops east of the Dnipro river, only to retract the information shortly after. The mix-up suggests disarray within Russia’s military establishment and state media.

The Kherson region is a key objective in Ukraine’s counteroffensive launched in June. The region had been partially occupied by Russian forces prior to their withdrawal from Kherson city on the right bank of the river last year. The US-based Institute for the Study of War has noted that Ukrainian forces have been conducting larger-than-usual ground operations on the eastern bank of Kherson Oblast since mid-October 2023, indicating their ability to maintain and supply their positions on the Russian-controlled side.

Amidst the ongoing clashes, Russian forces are intensively targeting Ukrainian units that have crossed over the Dnipro river. The Ukrainian military spokesperson has reported pushback along the entire eastern bank of the river, with Ukrainian forces advancing from 3 to 8 kilometers along the water’s edge. The battle for control over the Russian-occupied territory remains fierce, and both sides are facing significant losses.

While Ukraine aims to achieve success in its counteroffensive, it is crucial to note that this is an ongoing conflict with rapidly developing situations. Updates on the progress and outcomes of the Ukrainian forces’ advance can be expected in the coming days. The international community continues to monitor the situation closely, hoping for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

