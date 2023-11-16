Updated Mon, Oct 16 2023 8:49 AM EDT

In a recent interview with Chinese media, Russian President Vladimir Putin made claims about the losses suffered by Ukraine in its counteroffensive against Russian aggression. According to Putin, Ukraine’s losses are eight times higher than Russia’s. While the accuracy of these claims cannot be independently verified, it is a known fact that both Russia and Ukraine tend to exaggerate their losses and the death toll figures during times of war.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his nightly address, expressed unwavering determination, stating that Ukraine “cannot be conquered because our people cannot be conquered.” He emphasized that despite the daily terrorist attacks by the occupying forces, the Ukrainian people remain resilient, taking care of each other, and ensuring the functionality of the state.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated the United States’ and Europe’s commitment to supporting Ukraine. Yellen emphasized that it is crucial to provide economic aid to bolster Ukraine’s military efforts against Russia’s invasion. The Biden administration is determined to ensure uninterrupted assistance for Ukraine and will strive to garner bipartisan support from the U.S. Congress for robust financial aid.

As discussions regarding military assistance packages for Ukraine and Israel take place, tensions continue to rise in the Middle East. However, Yellen affirmed America’s commitment to stand with both Israel and Ukraine, regardless of the financial implications. While funding for Ukraine has faced scrutiny from some Republicans in Congress, the importance of supporting Ukraine’s battle against Russian aggression remains a top priority.

In a recent development, Russian President Vladimir Putin remotely opened a bridge in the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol in Donetsk. The repaired bridge is a significant element of the city’s road network. The occupation of Mariupol by Russian forces has allowed Russia to initiate construction projects aimed at asserting control over the region while erasing Ukraine’s identity in the city.

In a phone call, President Putin and his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, emphasized the immediate need for humanitarian aid to be delivered to the besieged Gaza Strip. This comes as tensions rise between Israel and the Iranian-backed Palestinian militant group, Hamas. The conflict has already led to strikes on Syrian airports, raising concerns about the potential spread of violence in the wider Middle East.

As Ukraine continues to endure the hardships of war, it is important to assess the realities on the ground. The struggle for survival is not solely about military strength; it is about the resilience of the Ukrainian people and their determination to defend their country. While the war exacts a heavy toll, Ukraine remains steadfast in its resolve to protect its sovereignty and ensure the well-being of its citizens.