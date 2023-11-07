North Korea and Russia Deepen Ties Amid Ongoing Ukraine Conflict

North Korea and Russia are strengthening their military and political alliance as Russia’s demand for weapons increases amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine. In a meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled for later this month, the two leaders will discuss arms negotiations that are actively progressing, according to a White House official. The meeting will take place in Vladivostok, with Kim planning to travel there on an armored train. Meanwhile, talks between Putin and his Turkish counterpart to revive a grain export deal with Ukraine failed, as Putin emphasized that the agreement would only be reinstated if obstacles to Russian exports were removed.

This deepening relationship between North Korea and Russia has significant implications for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The two countries’ increased military cooperation could provide North Korea with additional resources and support. Furthermore, the failed grain export deal indicates Russia’s continued involvement in Ukraine and its intention to support the Ukrainian government.

These developments come amidst other escalations in the region. The potential return of American nuclear weapons to the UK has raised concerns, with Russian officials seeing it as an “escalatory step.” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova argues that this move contradicts the goal of withdrawing all US nuclear weapons from European countries. Additionally, Moscow views the West’s plans to expand weapons production in Ukraine as further evidence of Western involvement in the conflict.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has also impacted Russia’s economy, particularly its oil and gas revenues. In August, these revenues were almost 21% lower compared to July, totaling 642.7 billion roubles ($6.6 billion). This decline is attributed to rising subsidies to oil refineries and a cyclical decrease in profit-based tax. Overall, oil and gas revenues in the first eight months of the year fell by 38.1% compared to the same period last year.

In conclusion, the deepening ties between North Korea and Russia, along with the failed grain export deal and potential return of American nuclear weapons to the UK, signify the complex dynamics surrounding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. These developments have geopolitical and economic ramifications, highlighting the need for continued attention to the situation in the region.