In the escalating war in Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has made claims of “colossal losses” suffered by Ukraine on the east bank of the Dnipro river, which is occupied by Russian forces. Ukrainian units have managed to cross the river and establish footholds in villages on the east bank. However, these claims made by Shoigu could not be independently verified.

Despite unfavorable weather conditions, both Ukrainian and Russian forces continue to engage in offensive operations in the east and south of Ukraine. Ukrainian officials and Russian “milbloggers” have observed ongoing assaults, demonstrating the determination of both sides to maintain their positions even in the face of snow and frost.

On a global stage, Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to address the Group of 20 (G20) later today. This platform allows Putin to outline Russia’s position on global affairs and discuss the current turbulent situation. The G20 leaders will also discuss key topics such as the global economy, finances, and climate change.

The deteriorating weather conditions in Ukraine have not halted the fighting. Russian forces have been scaling back attacks on the city of Avdiivka, raising questions about their intentions. Ukrainian military spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun has reported a reduction in the number of ground and air attacks but emphasized that the invaders are not abandoning their plans. Avdiivka’s military administration has noted that Russian forces are regrouping and preparing for another assault, waiting for improved weather conditions.

Despite the challenges posed by rain and snow, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed the need to strengthen Ukrainian capabilities before winter. This sentiment was reinforced during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

It is worth noting that “milbloggers” have emerged as influential voices in the Russian pro-war information space, providing commentary on the conflict and weather conditions. However, it is important to critically assess the information these bloggers present.

Overall, the situation in Ukraine remains highly volatile, with both sides determined to maintain their positions and gain strategic advantages. The ongoing conflict highlights the complexity of the situation and the challenges faced by those involved.

