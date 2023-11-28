Finland to Close Border with Russia Amidst Increase in Asylum Seekers

Finland has announced the closure of its entire border with Russia in response to a surge in asylum seekers from other countries. The border will remain shut until December 13, according to the Finnish government. This decision comes after Finland had already closed all but one of its border crossings with Russia in an effort to stem the influx of refugees. It has been suggested that these individuals were guided to the border by Russian authorities.

Close to 1,000 non-Finnish and non-Russian individuals have entered Finland since August, with many seeking asylum. The Finnish Foreign Affairs Minister, Elina Valtonen, stated that Russia has been not only allowing migrants and third-country citizens without proper documentation to cross into Finland, but they have also been actively mobilizing people to access Finland and the European Union through this route. She described Russia’s actions as a “hybrid operation” and emphasized that Finland cannot accept this phenomenon to take place.

Meanwhile, severe weather conditions continue to wreak havoc on southern Ukraine and Russia. Winter storms have resulted in widespread power cuts, water supply disruptions, flooding, traffic chaos, and destruction. Despite these challenges, heavy fighting persists along the front line in Ukraine.

The closure of Finland’s border with Russia will undoubtedly have an impact on the flow of asylum seekers, bringing some respite to the Finnish government. However, it also raises concerns about the underlying issues that drive individuals to embark on dangerous journeys in search of safety and security.

FAQ:

Q: What is the reason behind Finland’s decision to close its border with Russia?

A: Finland has taken this step in response to a significant increase in asylum seekers entering the country, with many of them being guided to the border by Russian authorities.

Q: How long will the border remain closed?

A: The Finnish government has announced that the border will remain closed until December 13.

Q: How has severe weather affected southern Ukraine and Russia?

A: Winter storms have caused power cuts, disruptions in water supplies, mass flooding, traffic chaos, and destruction in southern regions of Ukraine, Russian-occupied Crimea, and southern Russia.

Q: Is the conflict in Ukraine ongoing?

A: Yes, heavy fighting continues along the front line in Ukraine despite the challenging weather conditions.