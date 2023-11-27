Storms Wreak Havoc in Ukraine and Russia, Causing Casualties and Power Outages

Severe storms have struck Ukraine, Russia, and Russian-occupied Crimea, resulting in three fatalities and widespread disruption. The extreme weather conditions have caused chaos on roads, led to extensive power cuts, and forced the evacuation of hundreds of people.

In a concerning escalation, drone warfare between Russia and Ukraine has intensified over the weekend, with both sides targeting each other’s capital cities using numerous drones. Ukrainian officials reported that Russia launched a significant drone attack on Kyiv, marking the most intense assault since the start of the full-scale war in 2022. In response, Russia claimed that Ukraine had targeted Moscow with dozens of drones. Russian air defenses successfully intercepted and brought down at least 24 drones over the Moscow region and adjacent provinces, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Furthermore, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his views on globalization, claiming that the Western model of globalization has become obsolete and is currently in a deep crisis. These remarks were made during an international forum, where Putin criticized the current model for being shaped primarily by Western states to serve their own interests.

Overall, the storms in Ukraine and Russia have led to significant damage, including flooding, heavy snowfall, and infrastructure disruption. Rescue efforts are underway, and authorities have declared states of emergency in affected areas.

(Source: [CNBC Live Blog](https://www.cnbc.com/2023/11/27/ukraine-war-live-updates-latest-news-on-russia-and-the-war-in-ukraine.html))