Exploring the Ongoing Conflict in Ukraine: Live Updates

Updated Wed, Nov 22 2023 8:49 AM EST

Welcome to our live blog where we will be tracking the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. Here are the most recent updates:

1. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has claimed that Ukrainian forces are experiencing significant losses on the east bank of the Dnipro river in the southern Kherson region. Russian and Ukrainian officials have confirmed that Ukrainian units have managed to cross the river and establish footholds in villages on the east bank. Shoigu alleges that Ukrainian Marines and Special Ops personnel are facing heavy casualties. However, these claims have not been independently verified.

2. Despite worsening weather conditions, both Ukrainian and Russian forces are continuing offensive operations in the east and south regions of Ukraine. Ukrainian officials and Russian “milbloggers” have emphasized that fighting persists despite the snow and frost.

FAQ

What is the current situation in Ukraine?

The conflict in Ukraine escalates as both Ukrainian and Russian forces engage in offensive operations, resulting in casualties and ongoing battles despite the deteriorating weather conditions.

Has there been any progress in peace talks?

No significant progress has been made in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Both sides have hardened their stances with firmly established “red lines” that hinder any potential peace deal.

Why did Russia invade Ukraine?

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, accusing NATO and Ukraine of provoking the conflict. However, NATO nations have consistently supported Ukraine’s right to defend its sovereignty against Russian aggression.

What is the role of the G20 in addressing the war in Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on the G20 nations to find ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, describing it as a “tragedy.” Russia remains a member of the G20, even though it was excluded from the smaller G8 following the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Sources: Reuters, CNBC