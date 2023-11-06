In a move to address the ongoing corruption scandals plaguing Ukraine’s defense sector, all six of the country’s deputy defense ministers were dismissed on Monday. The decision follows the recent dismissal of the defense minister himself, all part of a determined effort by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s administration to combat corruption within the military.

The dismissals were approved by resolution, although it remains unclear whether they were directed by new Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, President Zelenskyy, or both. Zelenskyy had previously emphasized the need for new approaches and different forms of interaction with the military and the Ukrainian public, which prompted the dismissal of the former defense minister.

Reports indicate that the deputy ministers resigned voluntarily at Umerov’s request, and it has been confirmed that none of them will be returning to their positions. This purge within the defense sector comes amidst revelations of corruption relating to weapons procurement, causing concern among Ukraine’s international allies who provide financial and military support.

While President Zelenskyy has reassured allies that the corruption scandal does not involve international funds, there is an increasing demand for greater transparency and accountability in the use of these funds. With a scheduled visit to Washington imminent, Zelenskyy is expected to lobby for President Joe Biden’s proposed plan to provide significant military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

As Ukraine continues to face the challenges of an ongoing war, it is crucial for the country to address corruption within its defense sector. The dismissals of the deputy defense ministers signify a step in the right direction, demonstrating President Zelenskyy’s commitment to tackle corruption head-on. The international community will be closely watching to see how Ukraine addresses these issues and utilizes the support and aid provided to ensure a more secure and stable future.