The fate of the commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Viktor Sokolov, continues to be shrouded in mystery. Ukraine claimed that Sokolov was killed in a missile strike on the Russian naval headquarters in Crimea, but a recent video published by Russia’s Defense Ministry appears to show him alive. Ukraine’s special operations forces have admitted that they have not confirmed Sokolov’s death and are currently clarifying information.

Defense and security analyst Michael Clarke expressed skepticism about the authenticity of the video. He pointed out that it is not clear if the person in the video is Sokolov, stating that while it may resemble him, further proof is needed for it to be taken seriously. Clarke also mentioned that there is evidence suggesting that Sokolov was in the building that was hit by missiles.

The video’s vague nature and lack of clarity have raised questions about the message Russia is trying to convey. Clarke emphasized that if Russia wants to be taken seriously, they need to produce more convincing evidence.

Meanwhile, Belarus has once again ruled out participating in the war in Ukraine alongside Russia. Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleynik emphasized that a political and diplomatic solution is the only way to end the conflict. While Belarus has been a longstanding ally of Russia, it has always supported peace in its neighboring country and will continue to do everything in its power to achieve it.

Aleynik noted that Belarus had previously held negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations to develop elements of a potential peace agreement. However, he blamed Ukraine and other countries indirectly involved in the conflict for the failure of those negotiations.

Belarus, despite its close relationship with Russia, has refrained from actively entering the war. It has provided logistical support and allowed Russian forces to launch their invasion from its territory, but has not directly participated. Aleynik stated that while Belarus considers tactical nuclear missiles as instruments of defense, they would not rule out any means to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of their country if invaded.

The uncertainty surrounding Admiral Sokolov’s fate and Belarus’ non-participation in the war highlight the complexity and sensitive nature of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.