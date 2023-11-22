Putin Affirms Commitment to Peace Talks with Ukraine amidst Tragedy

In an address at the G20 virtual summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated that Russia has never abandoned peace negotiations with Ukraine. While acknowledging the tragedy of military actions, Putin emphasized the need to halt the ongoing conflict. He attributed the Russian invasion to what he referred to as a “coup” in Ukraine. Notably, only a few countries, including Spain, Singapore, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Korea, and India, were present during his speech, while China and the US declined to attend.

The situation in Ukraine continues to be challenging, with Ukrainian troops facing difficult defensive operations as the bitter cold of winter engulfs the region. Recent images from the frontline in Donbas and Kyiv show snowfall already occurring, further adding to the arduous conditions. Despite these challenges, Ukraine remains resilient, with the forces in the south still conducting offensive actions.

