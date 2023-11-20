Ukraine’s Medical Forces Get a New Commander as Calls for Change Increase

The Ukrainian government is making changes to its Medical Forces leadership in response to repeated requests from medics and volunteers. On November 19, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the dismissal of Medical Forces Commander Tetiana Ostashchenko and the appointment of Anatolii Kazmirchuk as her replacement. Kazmirchuk, who previously led the National Military Medical Clinical Center in Kyiv, will be tasked with implementing a new level of medical support for Ukrainian soldiers.

Ostashchenko’s dismissal comes after months of criticism from lawmakers and reports that the Medical Forces Command had failed to properly equip soldiers. Lawmaker Solomiia Bobrovska stated that no first aid kits were purchased in 2023 and that aid provided by international organizations was not adequately checked. The need for “fundamentally new” medical support, as mentioned by President Zelensky, emphasizes the importance of high-quality equipment, training, and communication with combat medics.

While the Defense Ministry had previously denied reports of Ostashchenko’s dismissal, the decision was welcomed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. Umerov outlined three major requirements for the Medical Forces going forward, including digitizing medical standard compliance, following NATO standards for tactical medicine training, and ensuring a constant rotation of personnel.

