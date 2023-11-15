The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has entered a new phase as Ukrainian forces push forward in their counteroffensive. Breaking through Russian main lines of defense in certain areas, Ukrainian troops have demonstrated their resilience and determination. This development carries significant implications for the ongoing conflict.

The Ukrainian armed forces, despite being underequipped, have managed to advance approximately 500 meters every day in their counteroffensive. Their progress is commendable, considering the challenges they face without crucial hardware, such as F-16 fighter jets. Ukrainian troops deserve recognition for their consistent and steady advances.

The Russian defense infrastructure has proven to be a formidable obstacle. Deep lines of defense, including minefields, tank ditches, and dragon’s teeth, have been established by Russian forces over the course of several months. The Ukrainian forces, however, have shown their ability to fight through these complex defensive preparations.

While the outcome of the counteroffensive remains uncertain, it is clear that Ukrainian forces have achieved significant successes. Liberating a considerable portion of the territories occupied by Russia, they continue to possess a significant amount of power. This conflict is far from over.

