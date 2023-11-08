UN Report Confirms Civilian Casualties in Russian Missile Attack

A recent report by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has shed light on the devastating consequences of a Russian missile attack on the village of Hroza in Ukraine. The report confirms that all 59 people killed in the attack were civilians, including women, men, and a young boy.

The investigation, which involved a fact-finding mission to Hroza and interviews with local residents, found that there were no military personnel or legitimate military targets present at or near the funeral reception that was targeted. This raises questions about Russia’s intentions in the attack, as it suggests that they either failed to verify the target as a military objective or deliberately targeted civilians.

The missile strike occurred during a funeral reception for a Ukrainian soldier and resulted in the deaths of 36 women, 22 men, and an eight-year-old boy. Five others were injured in the attack. The tragic incident marks the deadliest attack against civilians in 2023 so far.

Russia’s justification for the attack, claiming that the funeral was for a high-ranking Ukrainian nationalist and thus a legitimate target, has been widely criticized. The UN report adds further evidence to suggest that the attack was indiscriminate and unlawful.

As the international community grapples with the findings of this report, it is crucial to hold Russia accountable for its actions. The deliberate targeting of civilians is a violation of international humanitarian law, and those responsible must be held responsible for their actions.

This report serves as a grim reminder of the consequences of conflict and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution in Ukraine. The international community must continue to support efforts to de-escalate the situation and protect the rights and safety of civilians caught in the crossfire.