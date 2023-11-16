First Anniversary of Kherson’s Liberation Marked as Investigations into Train Derailment Begin

Ukraine commemorated the one-year anniversary of the liberation of Kherson, a city that has come to represent hope for the country. On November 11, 2022, after eight months of occupation by the Russian army, Ukrainian forces successfully reclaimed the large city in southern Ukraine. Kherson was the first major city and regional capital to be captured by the Russian forces at the beginning of their invasion in February 2022.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid tribute to the city on this important day and celebrated the heroism shown by the people of Kherson. In a video message, he expressed that this anniversary reinforces the Ukrainian people’s confidence in their abilities.

While Kherson is no longer occupied, the city and other regions in Ukraine continue to face significant challenges. The daily bombings by Russian forces cause immense fear and hardship for the inhabitants. The population has reduced drastically from 300,000 to only 60,000.

In another development, Russian authorities have launched an investigation into a train derailment that occurred in the Ryazan region, southeast of Moscow. The Russian Investigative Committee has labeled the incident as a potential “terrorist act” caused by a homemade explosive device. 19 wagons were derailed, and 15 of them were damaged in the morning. One employee sustained minor injuries. Russian Railways claimed that unauthorized individuals were responsible for the derailment.

Although there have been multiple reports of sabotages on railway tracks in Russia since the invasion of Ukraine, the authorities have not yet attributed this incident to Ukraine. The investigation aims to determine the circumstances and individuals involved in this crime.

In the capital city of Kyiv, two loud explosions were heard in the center, followed by air alert sirens sounding across the city. The mayor confirmed that the air defense system had been activated against ballistic weapons. No casualties have been reported at this time. This incident highlights the ongoing vulnerability of Kyiv to Russian missile attacks.

Ukraine has revealed that it successfully shot down 19 out of the 31 attack drones launched by Russia overnight. These drones were primarily targeted at frontline areas, while the capital city of Kyiv was also in their sights. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that they destroyed 19 Shahed-136/131 attack drones, and Russia also employed several missiles during the attack.

