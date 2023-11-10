The Changing Dynamics of the Conflict in Ukraine: Assessing the Importance of the Dnipro River

Amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, there are recent reports indicating Ukrainian units have successfully crossed the Dnipro River and established bridgeheads on the eastern side. This development holds significant implications for Ukraine’s counteroffensive push in the southern region. While the exact number of troops involved and the level of security in the bridgehead remain uncertain, this breakthrough represents a potential turning point in the current situation.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive efforts have faced challenges in gaining the same momentum as their successful counterattacks in the previous fall. As international pressure mounts on Kyiv to demonstrate results and maintain the support of its Western allies, the obstacles have grown. One key factor impeding progress has been the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam in June, leading to flooding and the widening of the Dnipro River. The loss of bridges across the river has further complicated matters, necessitating a difficult amphibious crossing.

Despite these challenges, Ukraine has made slow but steady progress. Daily reports indicate Ukrainian units are gradually reclaiming villages previously occupied by Russian forces. However, the swift push south to isolate Crimea and split Russia’s army has not materialized. It is becoming increasingly clear that the conflict is likely to extend over several years.

The Dnipro River holds immense strategic importance for Ukraine. Throughout history, it has served as a significant barrier in both military and civilian contexts. The river plays a vital role in multiple areas of Ukrainian life, including transportation, energy, and food supply. The Russian occupiers recognized its strategic significance early on, using it as a natural defense and a means to divide and conquer Ukraine.

In the autumn of 2022, Ukraine managed to recapture substantial territory in the east and south, displacing Russian forces from the western bank of the lower Dnipro. However, the east bank remains under Russian control. Therefore, reports of Ukrainian crossings and the establishment of bridgeheads hold considerable weight.

Caution is warranted when interpreting these reports, as Ukraine has previously held positions on the east bank without securing a lasting presence. Nevertheless, there is hope that the latest raid could prove successful. The UK’s Ministry of Defence acknowledged Ukrainian forces’ efforts to raid and establish bridgeheads on the Russian-held east bank, which, combined with their existing bridgehead near the Antonivsky bridge, may enable further advances into Russian-held territory.

The next phase of the campaign offers various scenarios. Russia is reportedly deploying additional troops and equipment to reinforce and defend the east-bank Dnipro area and the city of Kherson, while heavy fighting persists in the Bakhmut region. Ukrainian forces are engaged in significant battles in multiple sectors of the front and making progress in areas such as Luhansk and Zaporizhia.

A decisive Ukrainian breakthrough on the eastern side of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region would provide a clearer path towards Crimea. Additionally, reports of Ukraine recapturing the strategically important town of Urozhaine in the western Zaporizhia region open up possibilities for a southern push towards the Sea of Azov, a key objective for Kyiv in this counteroffensive. Nonetheless, the challenges and heavy fighting underline the difficulty of the current conflict.

