In a devastating missile attack that left the Ukrainian village of Hroza in mourning, 51 people lost their lives, according to Ukraine’s interior minister. The strike occurred during a wake being held for a local resident, claiming lives from “every family” in the village. The attack occurred in the region of Kupyansk, southeast of Kharkiv.

While the Ukrainian defense ministry pointed fingers at Russia for the assault, the Russian government has not directly responded to the allegations. However, reports have emerged that the Russian military conducted a series of air and artillery strikes on Ukrainian targets in the Kupyansk district. The village of Hroza was not specifically mentioned in these reports.

The tragedy unfolded as members of the village gathered to mourn a fallen Ukrainian soldier, desiring to rebury him in his hometown. As people were seated for a meal following the funeral service, a missile struck a café and a grocery store, turning a moment of unity and remembrance into an unimaginable tragedy.

Regrettably, an eight-year-old boy was among the victims, adding to the already heartbreaking toll. The attack on Hroza has drawn widespread condemnation and international support for Ukraine. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom described it as a display of depravity by Russian forces, while White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre labeled it as “horrifying.” The incident highlights the urgent need for continued international assistance to Ukraine.

As investigations continue, Ukrainian security analyst and journalist Maria Avdeeva has raised the possibility that someone may have shared information about the wake with the Russian military. It is important to note that the gathering was primarily comprised of civilians, despite false claims circulated by Russian propaganda channels suggesting otherwise.

The attack on Hroza has left an indelible mark on the village and the entire region, causing deep anguish and solidarity among the Ukrainian people. President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his outrage, condemning the act as beyond beastly. As the world rallies behind Ukraine, the international community continues to grapple with the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, striving for a resolution that will prevent further loss of innocent lives.