Drone Attack Damages Russian Transport Planes in Reported Airport Incident

A recent drone attack on an airport in the north-western Russian city of Pskov has resulted in damage to two military transport planes, according to Russian news agencies. Reports indicate that the Ilyushin 76 planes caught fire during the attack. While the local governor stated that the military was repelling the attack, no information regarding the perpetrators has been disclosed.

Pskov, located approximately 600km (372 miles) away from Ukraine near the Estonian border, has previously faced similar incidents involving explosive drones targeting Russian territory. Although Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the recent attack, it is believed to have increased its use of drones to strike targets within Russia in recent weeks.

In related news, Russia’s military announced that it had destroyed four Ukrainian boats carrying around 50 soldiers in an operation on the Black Sea. Additionally, the Russian military reported downing three Ukrainian drones in the southern region of Bryansk and one in the central region of Oryol.

The incident at Pskov’s airport was confirmed by the Pskov regional governor, Mikhail Vedernikov, who shared a video of a large fire and an accompanying explosion on Telegram. Vedernikov stated that there were no reported casualties based on initial information.

Apart from the attack on Pskov’s airport, the Belgorod region of Russia was targeted by a drone attack last week, resulting in the death of three individuals. This incident occurred just hours after central Moscow was struck by a drone. Furthermore, a Ukrainian drone strike near St. Petersburg resulted in the destruction of a flagship Russian long-range bomber.

While Ukraine has not explicitly claimed responsibility for these specific drone attacks, President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously expressed that such attacks on Russian territory are a natural consequence of the ongoing war with Russia.

FAQs

What is an explosive drone?

An explosive drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that has been modified or equipped with explosives to target and inflict damage on specific locations or targets.

What is the Russia-Ukraine war?

The Russia-Ukraine war refers to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began in 2014 after Russia’s annexation of Crimea. The war involves various military, political, and territorial disputes between the two countries.

What are the Il-76 transport planes?

The Il-76 transport planes, also known as Ilyushin 76, are large military transport aircraft used by the Russian military for various purposes, including the transportation of troops, equipment, and cargo. These planes have a high payload capacity and are capable of operating in different environments and conditions.

