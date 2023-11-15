The Impact of Ukraine’s War on US Army Electronic Warfare Development

After careful analysis of the current situation in Ukraine, it is clear that the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has had a significant impact on the development of electronic warfare capabilities within the U.S. Army. The success of electronic warfare tactics employed during this war has underscored the importance of quickly deploying jammers and other countermeasures in order to maintain a competitive edge on the battlefield.

In response to decades of neglect in this field, the U.S. Army has made electronic warfare a top priority once again. Two particular initiatives, the Terrestrial Layer System-Brigade Combat Team (TLS-BCT) and -Echelons Above Brigade (TLS-EAB), are currently in development and are progressing as planned. Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, Doug Bush, expressed confidence in the progress being made, stating, “What we’re seeing in Ukraine is adding to that urgency to get those going.”

The TLS is a comprehensive system that combines cyber, electronic warfare, and signals intelligence capabilities. The TLS-BCT variant is designed for smaller formations, while the TLS-EAB variant is intended for divisions and corps. The ability to control the electromagnetic spectrum is crucial in modern warfare, as it enables weapon guidance, communication with allies, and identification and suppression of enemy forces.

Lockheed Martin, a reputable defense company, was awarded a contract in April to integrate TLS-BCT technologies onto Stryker combat vehicles. Additionally, they have been given the opportunity to continue prototype work for the TLS-EAB. These contracts, with a combined value of approximately $110 million, demonstrate the commitment of the Army to reinvest in and rebuild its electronic warfare capabilities.

It is worth noting that electronic warfare has proven highly effective in countering drone attacks in Ukraine. Assistant Secretary Bush highlighted the success of smaller electronic warfare systems in this regard, emphasizing the importance of learning from the Ukrainian conflict.

In conclusion, the Ukraine-Russia war has served as a catalyst for the development of electronic warfare capabilities within the U.S. Army. Recognizing the need to regain its competitive advantage, the Army has prioritized the TLS-BCT and TLS-EAB initiatives, which will enhance its ability to control the electromagnetic spectrum on the modern battlefield.

