Ukraine Faces Devastating Missile Strikes: Injuries Reported in Kyiv

In a shocking wave of missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, dozens of people were injured, including six children. The attacks caused damage to kindergarten and hospital buildings, and it was revealed that 10 Russian ballistic missiles had been shot down by Ukrainian forces.

The missile strikes occurred shortly after President Volodymyr Zelensky’s departure from the US, where he had sought to secure additional military aid for Ukraine. Unfortunately, his efforts were met with little progress in persuading reluctant Republicans to support increased assistance.

Leaders of the European Union are set to discuss further aid for Ukraine, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the importance of providing Ukraine with the necessary support to strengthen its position.

Mr. Zelensky vowed a response to the overnight attack, condemning Russia for targeting residential areas, kindergartens, and energy facilities during the winter. The president called Russia a “heinous country” for firing missiles at night.

This recent attack in Kyiv marks the second ballistic missile strike on the capital this week. Prior to this, the city had not experienced missile attacks for 79 days, though it had been targeted by Russian drones. Ukrainian air forces successfully shot down all ten missiles using anti-aircraft missiles.

Residents in residential apartment blocks witnessed blown-out windows and destruction of parked cars. The attacks were accompanied by loud explosions and the activation of air raid sirens. Russian cruise missiles have been extensively used in recent weeks, specifically targeting areas where people have little chance to take shelter in bomb shelters.

The projectiles responsible for the missile strikes were identified as Iskander-M ballistic missiles, as well as S-400s. The latter, known for their exceptional speed, are primarily intended for air defense but have also been deployed to hit ground targets.

Eyewitness accounts emphasized the horrifying impact of the strikes. One resident, Oleksander, tearfully described seeing his neighbors and their children being taken away by ambulances as his apartment windows were blown out in the middle of the night.

In addition to the missile strikes, Ukraine’s biggest mobile network operator, Kyivstar, suffered a large-scale cyberattack. Millions of people were at risk of not receiving air raid alerts, and a Russian hacking group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Furthermore, the city of Odesa was targeted by drones for several hours, resulting in damage to civil infrastructure and injuries to two individuals.

President Zelensky’s visit to Norway, following his trip to the US, aims to secure support for Ukraine’s defense efforts. While his efforts in Washington, D.C. did not yield the desired outcome, he and US President Joe Biden agreed to work on increasing the number of air defense systems in Ukraine.

In light of Hungary’s opposition to Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, tensions persist within the EU. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reaffirmed his stance against allowing Ukraine to join the EU, stating that it goes against Hungary’s national interest.

As Ukraine continues to fight against the Russian invader, the support and membership of European nations remain crucial for its ultimate victory. The EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, stressed the significant role that the EU has to play in this regard.

Despite the challenges ahead, Ukraine remains resilient in its fight for sovereignty and security as it navigates through these turbulent times.

