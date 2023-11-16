17 Arrested in Cuba for Recruiting Men into Russian Military, US Provides New Aid to Kyiv

In a recent turn of events, Cuba has made 17 arrests in connection with a suspected human trafficking ring that allegedly recruited individuals to join the Russian military and fight in Ukraine. The country’s Interior Ministry announced the arrests, stating that the authorities were working to dismantle the network involved in this illicit activity.

According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the trafficking network operated from Russia and targeted Cuban citizens living both in Russia and Cuba. The recruited individuals were allegedly being sent to participate in military operations in Ukraine. César Rodriguez, the head of the investigation, confirmed the arrest of 17 people but did not disclose their identities or nationalities. However, he did reveal that one of them was the primary organizer of these activities, while two others were recruiters.

The arrested individuals may face charges of human trafficking, mercenarism, and hostile acts from a foreign state. If convicted, they could be sentenced to 30 years to life imprisonment or even the death penalty. One father, whose two sons were recruited by this ring, made a televised appearance, sharing that one of his sons managed to escape the island in July, while the other remains in the custody of Cuban authorities.

It is essential to note that the Cuban government, despite its strong political ties with Russia, has vehemently denied any involvement or complicity in these activities.

In another development related to the ongoing Ukraine conflict, a debris discovery in Romania initially raised concerns of a deliberate attack against the NATO member country. However, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that there is currently no evidence to suggest such an attack. Although the debris demonstrates the risk of incidents and accidents, Stoltenberg emphasized that there is no indication of a deliberate assault by Russia. NATO is awaiting the results of an ongoing investigation.

Additionally, the United States has announced a new military aid package worth $600 million for Ukraine. This aid includes de-mining equipment and various types of ammunition. The Pentagon stated that this assistance aims to fulfill Ukraine’s battlefield requirements and highlights the unwavering support of the United States. It is important to note that this aid will not be immediately available on the ground, as it falls under the Security Assistance Program for Ukraine. Through this program, the US provides material to Kyiv via its defense industry or partners rather than directly from its stocks.

This recent announcement follows a previous pledge by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken of an additional $1 billion in aid to Ukraine, including anti-tank munitions with depleted uranium. The US hopes that this aid will provide new impetus to the Ukrainian counter-offensive against Russian forces.

