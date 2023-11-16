In a recent incident, Russia claimed to have successfully repelled an attack on a naval base in Crimea by Ukrainian naval and aerial drones. The Ukraine armed forces attempted to target the naval base of Novorossïysk on the Black Sea using unmanned boats. However, the Russian Defence Ministry reported that the unmanned boats were detected and destroyed by gunfire from Russian ships safeguarding the base. Fortunately, no damage was reported, and the flow of oil from ships docked in the port continued as normal.

Throughout the conflict, the Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has frequently come under attack, with intensifying assaults in recent weeks. Conversely, Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that despite the challenges faced by their counteroffensive, their troops currently have the upper hand. In his address, Zelenskyy emphasized the resilience and dominance of the Ukrainian army. Equipped with Western weapons and training, Kyiv initiated the counteroffensive in June with the goal of expelling Russian forces from the south and east of the country. Although the progress has been modest, Ukraine is engaged in a challenging battle against deeply entrenched Russian forces, which have had ample time to fortify their defenses. Fighting continues in various regions, including Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and the southern front.

In a separate incident, Russian shelling caused significant damage to St Catherine’s Cathedral, a historical church in the city of Kherson. The attack resulted in injuries to personnel from Ukraine’s emergency service, who were attempting to extinguish a fire. Furthermore, a missile strike severely damaged a beloved Orthodox cathedral in Odesa, highlighting the grave threat to the country’s cultural monuments posed by the ongoing conflict. St Catherine’s Cathedral, known for holding the remains of Prince Grigory Potemkin, an influential 18th-century Russian military commander, is one of the city’s notable landmarks.

It’s worth noting that Potemkin was the governor-general of what was referred to as “New Russia” during Catherine the Great’s reign. The term “Potemkin villages” entered popular speech, although its accuracy remains disputed. According to the stories, Potemkin built fake settlements along Catherine’s route through Crimea and southern territories to impress her. In a Kremlin ceremony marking the illegal annexation of four Ukrainian provinces, President Vladimir Putin made reference to the concept of New Russia and Catherine and Potemkin’s role in establishing cities.

