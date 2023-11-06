Ukrainian Missiles Target Crimean Bridge: A Strategic Move or Provocation?

In a recent incident, two Ukrainian missiles were reportedly launched targeting the Kerch bridge, which connects Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula. While the authenticity of the attack has not been confirmed by Ukraine, videos circulating on social media show plumes of smoke rising near the bridge. Russia’s defense ministry claims that S-200 missiles were used in the attack but were successfully shot down, causing no damage.

This alleged attack on the Kerch bridge is not the first of its kind. Over the past few months, there have been at least two other attempts to damage the bridge. The bridge, which was opened in 2018, serves as a crucial route for resupplying Russian forces occupying parts of southern Ukraine. It is seen as a symbolic and strategic asset for Russia’s control over Crimea, a Ukrainian territory that was annexed in 2014.

The Kerch bridge has been at the center of tensions between Ukraine and Russia since its construction. Ukraine sees it as a symbol of Russian occupation, while Russia views it as a necessary link to solidify its control over Crimea. Both sides have accused each other of targeting the bridge in the past, with Ukraine claiming to have used converted S-200 missiles in previous attacks.

The recent incident raises questions about the motivations behind the attack. Was it a strategic move by Ukraine to undermine Russian control in Crimea, or simply a provocation to escalate tensions? The lack of official confirmation or comment from Ukraine adds an air of mystery to the situation.

As the conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues to escalate, the Kerch bridge remains a contested symbol of control. Whether this alleged attack was a significant blow or merely a provocation, it serves as a reminder of the ongoing tensions between the two neighboring countries. As the international community closely watches the situation unfold, the question remains: Who – or what – blew up the Crimean bridge?