New Insights on Ukrainian Drone Attacks: A Clash of Borders and Technology

In a recent development, the Russian Defence Ministry announced the foiling of a drone attack by Ukrainian forces on the Crimean peninsula. This attempted assault, which was carried out with 20 drones, was successfully thwarted by air defence systems and electronic warfare. Thankfully, there were no casualties or damage caused during the incident.

Ukraine has been facing a shortage of ammunition as the country engages in a counter-offensive against Moscow’s troops. To address this issue, the European Union has delivered 223,800 artillery shells to Ukraine as part of a €2 billion plan. This plan involves sending one million 155mm shells from EU member states’ stocks and financing joint ammunition purchases for Kyiv.

Meanwhile, tensions have been escalating between Belarus and Poland. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has called for renewed contact with Poland amidst the border tensions between the two countries. Poland, as a NATO member, has announced plans to deploy 10,000 soldiers to protect its eastern border with Belarus as a deterrent.

