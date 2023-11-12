New article: Ukraine vs. Russia: The Battle for Justice

In a historic legal battle, Ukraine and Russia are set to argue their cases at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands. The focus of the proceedings is a possible violation of the 1948 Genocide Convention. This conflict arises from Ukraine’s accusation that Russia falsely claimed acts of genocide in order to justify its military operation in Ukraine. The ICJ, consisting of 15 judges, serves as the United Nations’ judicial branch and resolves disputes between countries.

What is at stake?

At the heart of the case is the interpretation of Article 1 of the Genocide Convention, which requires all contracting parties to prevent and punish genocide. Both Ukraine and Russia are signatories to this convention. Ukraine asserts that Russia manipulated this provision by falsely claiming ongoing genocide, thereby violating the convention’s principles.

Russia, on the other hand, claims that the ICJ lacks jurisdiction over the case. They argue that Ukraine’s complaint falls outside the scope of the convention. Moscow did not participate in an earlier hearing where the court ordered Russia to immediately halt its invasion.

What can we expect from the hearings?

Starting on Monday, the parties involved will present their arguments to the court. Russia will present its case first, followed by Ukraine. On the third day, 32 intervening states, including EU member states, Canada, Australia, and the UK, will express their opinions.

The hearings are scheduled to conclude on September 27th. Following this, the ICJ will determine its jurisdiction. While legal expert Sergey Vasiliev suggests that the decision could go either way, the court’s initial injunction in March 2022 already established its partial jurisdiction. The complete extent of the ICJ’s jurisdiction will now be clarified.

What are the potential outcomes?

Once the ICJ establishes its competence, it can proceed with the case. A judgment in Ukraine’s favor on the merits would have significant implications. It would represent a critical finding from the United Nations’ principal judicial organ, holding Russia accountable as a state and potentially ordering it to pay reparations. However, it is important to note that obtaining a final judgment could take several years if the proceedings move forward.

Separate from the ICJ case, discussions have been ongoing about establishing a tribunal for the crime of aggression. Unlike the current case, prosecuting the crime of aggression focuses on the personal responsibility of political and military leaders. The International Criminal Court (ICC), also located in The Hague, has jurisdiction over crimes of aggression but lacks jurisdiction in this particular situation since neither Ukraine nor Russia is an ICC member. However, the ICC is investigating war crimes in Ukraine and has issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin over the alleged abduction of Ukrainian children in Russia.

As these legal battles unfold, the quest for justice and accountability in Ukraine continues.