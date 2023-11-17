Ukraine’s Appeal for Military Aid Sparks Meme Battle with Elon Musk

Ukraine finds itself embroiled in a meme battle with billionaire Elon Musk, as tensions rise over the country’s plea for assistance in the face of Russia’s invasion. Musk, the owner of SpaceX and provider of vital Starlink satellite communication services, has occasionally drawn criticism from Kyiv due to his controversial statements.

Recently, Musk took to his social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter), to mock Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s appeals for military aid. He posted a meme featuring Zelensky with the caption, “When it’s been 5 minutes and you haven’t asked for a billion dollars in aid.”

In response, Ukraine’s parliament speaker, Ruslan Stefanchuk, fired back at Musk with his own post on X. He sarcastically referenced SpaceX’s failed rocket launch in April, stating, “The case when Musk tried to conquer space, but something went wrong and in 5 minutes he was up to his eyeballs in shit.”

Not stopping there, Ukraine’s parliament joined the fray by accusing Musk of spreading Russian propaganda on their official X page. They created their version of the meme, replacing Zelensky’s image with Musk’s and the caption, “When it’s been 5 minutes and you haven’t spread Russian propaganda.”

Ukrainian presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, expressed his disappointment in Musk’s attitude towards Ukraine on X. He emphasized that remaining silent or making ironic remarks about Ukraine only served to benefit Russian propaganda. He urged media figures, who may be geographically distant from the war-torn region, to consider the devastating impact of the conflict on innocent civilians.

This clash between Ukraine and Musk is not the first. Earlier in the war, Musk faced criticism for suggesting that Ukraine should consider compromising on its territory to achieve peace. The Ukrainian government vehemently rejected this idea.

President Zelensky’s recent visit to the United States aimed to secure further aid for Ukraine. However, over the weekend, a stopgap funding measure passed by the US Congress excluded aid for Ukraine, raising concerns about ongoing support.

The United States has been a significant donor to Ukraine since Russia’s full invasion last year, providing billions of dollars in military and financial assistance. Despite the challenges, Ukraine continues to stand firm in its efforts to defend its sovereignty and seek international support.

