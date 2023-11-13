Russia Adds ICC Judge to Wanted List in Connection with Warrant Against Putin

Russia has declared another judge from the International Criminal Court (ICC) as wanted, following the ICC’s issuance of an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. The judge in question is Sergio Gerardo Ugaldo Godinez from Costa Rica, although the specific allegations against him have not been disclosed.

In March, the ICC accused Putin of war crimes, specifically the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children. Maria Lvova-Belova, Moscow’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights, also faced similar charges and was issued a warrant by the ICC. Despite Russia not being a member of the ICC, the Kremlin has labeled the warrant against Putin as “void.” Nonetheless, it has resulted in travel restrictions for the Russian leader, as ICC member countries are expected to execute warrants issued by the court.

As a result of these restrictions, Putin declined to attend the BRICS summit in South Africa and was absent from the G20 summit in India. The Russian government has previously issued arrest warrants for ICC prosecutor Karim Khan, as well as several judges and the ICC President Piotr Hofmanski.

In an effort to investigate war crimes following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the ICC established a field office in Ukraine in September. The ongoing pursuit of justice by the ICC reinforces its commitment to holding individuals accountable for their actions, irrespective of their position of power.

