Chinese Defense Minister to Attend International Security Conference in Russia

China’s Defense Minister, Li Shangfu, is set to visit Russia and Belarus this week, according to a statement from his office. The primary purpose of his visit is to attend the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security. Li Shangfu was invited by his Russian counterpart, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin.

While in Russia, Li Shangfu is expected to engage in discussions and exchange views on various aspects of international security. The conference provides a platform for defense ministers and high-ranking officials from around the world to address pressing security issues and foster multilateral cooperation.

In addition to attending the conference, Li Shangfu will also meet with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during his visit to Belarus. The meeting is likely to strengthen bilateral ties and promote dialogue on regional security concerns.

China’s participation in the Moscow Conference on International Security highlights its commitment to fostering global stability and cooperation. By engaging in discussions with defense officials from various countries, China aims to contribute its perspectives and insights to the ongoing discourse on global security challenges.

The visit of Li Shangfu underscores the importance of multilateral dialogues in addressing complex security issues. It reflects China’s dedication to building strong diplomatic relationships and fostering an open and inclusive international security architecture.

As China continues to expand its role in global affairs, engagements such as these provide opportunities for fruitful exchanges and collaborations with other countries. Through active involvement in international conferences and meetings, China can contribute to the shaping of collective strategies and policies that promote peace, stability, and cooperation on a global scale.