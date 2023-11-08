Ukraine Determined to Hold Elections in the Face of Conflict

Despite the ongoing war and martial law, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remains resolute in his determination to carry out the country’s elections scheduled for next year. In a recent interview, he emphasized the importance of sharing the financial burden with Western allies, highlighting the need for legislative approval and comprehensive voter turnout as prerequisites.

Zelenskyy expressed his commitment to not hold elections on credit or divert funds from defense to finance the electoral process. Instead, he called for financial support from international partners, urging parliamentarians to swiftly change legislation and collaborate in taking risks together.

The current restrictions on holding elections during martial law, which requires renewal every 90 days, currently prohibit Ukraine from proceeding with its usual electoral timelines. The upcoming expiration on November 15 complicates matters further, as it falls after the customary October timeframe for parliamentary elections and precedes the typical schedule for presidential elections in 2024, usually held in March.

Highlighting the significance of the upcoming elections, President Zelenskyy expressed his desire to see Ukraine undergo a free and fair electoral process, even amidst the ongoing conflict. He acknowledged the necessity of including those who have been actively defending the nation against the Russian invasion, emphasizing that denying them the opportunity to participate due to the ongoing war would be unfair.

As the Ukrainian government aims to ensure a democratic process, the cost of holding elections during wartime remains uncertain. While elections in peacetime typically cost 5 billion hryvnia ($135 million), the financial implications of conducting elections in a conflict setting are yet to be determined.

President Zelenskyy’s determination to hold elections regardless of the challenging circumstances reflects a collective desire for stability, democracy, and inclusivity within the Ukrainian nation. With the support of its Western allies, Ukraine strives to navigate its electoral landscape while under assault, keeping the flame of democracy burning amidst difficult times.