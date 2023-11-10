New UK Measures Ban Russian Mercenary Group as ‘Terrorist’ Organization

In a recent development, the United Kingdom is set to declare the Russian mercenary group known as Wagner as a terrorist organization. This decision comes in response to their violent and destructive actions, which have served as a military tool for the Russian government, particularly under Vladimir Putin’s leadership.

The Daily Mail newspaper quoted Home Secretary Suella Braverman emphasizing the threat posed by Wagner, stating that the organization has been involved in looting, torture, and barbarous murders. The drafted measures to ban Wagner under the Terrorism Act will be presented to Parliament, making it a criminal offense to support or be a member of the group. Additionally, these measures would enable the categorization of Wagner’s assets as terrorist property, allowing for their confiscation.

Braverman further highlighted the global security implications, acknowledging the organization’s activities in Ukraine and Africa as detrimental to overall stability. The decision to ban Wagner signifies the UK’s commitment to aiding Ukraine in its fight against Russia, denouncing the organization as a terrorist entity.

