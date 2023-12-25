Ukraine Receives Financial Boost to Bolster its Economy

Ukraine’s Finance Ministry announced today that it has secured $1.34 billion in financing through the World Bank’s program for administrative capacity endurance. This funding includes a $1.086 billion loan from the World Bank, a $190 million grant from Norway, a $50 million grant from the US, and a $20 million contribution from Switzerland.

The Finance Ministry outlined that these funds will be allocated towards non-security and defense-related expenses in the Ukrainian state budget. This includes payments for old-age social support and remuneration for employees of the state emergency service.

According to Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko, the international financial assistance received plays a crucial role in maintaining Ukraine’s financial and economic stability, especially during this period of conflict. The funds will also enable the country to prioritize social expenditures.

As Ukraine continues to navigate through challenging times, the support from international partners provides a lifeline for the nation’s economy and its people.

Sources: DW